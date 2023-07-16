[Watch] Ricky Starks disrespects WWE Hall of Famer during Owen Hart Cup ceremony

Ricky Starks disrespected a WWE Hall of Famer during the Owen Hart Foundation Cup presentation ceremony. The wrestling legend is none other than Jushin Thunder Liger.

Tonight in the main event of AEW Collision, the grand finale in the men's division of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament took place. The two finalists were CM Punk and 'Absolute' Ricky Starks.

As the two stars went to war with each other, it was a neck-and-neck contest. At one point in the match, The Absolute One managed to hit the Spear, and CM Punk rolled out of the ring as he looked to go for the cover.

In the end, the Second City Saint looked to put an end to Starks by hitting an Avalanche Hurricanrana. But The Absolute One managed to counter the move and attempted to roll him up for the win.

Punk countered and had a schoolboy roll-up of his own. Finally, Ricky Starks kicked out and trapped the Best in the World in another Schoolboy and gained some assist from the ropes to shockingly defeat the former WWE Superstar.

After picking up the win, Starks walked to the ring, WWE Hall of Famer Jushin Thunder Liger was at the entrance ramp looking to present the cup to the winner. The Absolute One completely ignored Liger and just grabbed the trophy from Liger's hands and walked away celebrating.

This marks, CM Punk's first single's loss in AEW since his return.

What were your thoughts about Starks' actions? Let us know in the comments section below.