Watch: Ricochet captured screaming in pain after brutal spot on AEW Dynamite

Ricochet competed in a singles match this week on AEW Dynamite. During the match, he was involved in a brutal spot which was captured on camera.

The One and Only has been embroiled in a feud with Swerve Strickland ever since the latter embarrassed the former at AEW Worlds End 2024 after his loss to Kazuchika Okada. Strickland came out and mocked the former WWE star and also provided toilet paper for the fans to throw at him.

As a result, Ricochet exacted revenge against Swerve Strickland on the January 1st episode of AEW Dynamite by attacking him with scissors. The tensions between these two men would continue to escalate.

Trending

This week on Dynamite, both men finally locked horns in a singles match. The One and Only won using a low blow followed by his finisher. During the match, Strickland powerbombed the former Intercontinental Champion on the barricade. A fan at ringside captured the video which showcased the highflyer screaming in pain after the spot.

Check out the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Ricochet sent a message after defeating Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite

Ricochet was once one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. However, things have not looked good for him since he joined AEW. His lack of promo skills and his unwillingness to accept criticism resulted in the fans turning their backs on him. They would not waste any opportunity to boo the high flyer.

After the former WWE star's match against Swerve Strickland, he continued his heelish ways and stole the latter's Embassy robe. After the show went off the air, AEW cameras caught up with the One and Only star who sent a message to the fans for mocking and bullying him. He then put on Swerve's robe and walked away.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how Swerve Strickland will get his revenge against the former Intercontinental Champion for this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback