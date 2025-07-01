  • home icon
  Watch: Sami Zayn pays unexpected tribute to legendary star on WWE RAW

Watch: Sami Zayn pays unexpected tribute to legendary star on WWE RAW

By Sujay
Published Jul 01, 2025 01:38 GMT
Sami Zayn is a popular star in WWE. (Image credits: Netflix)
Sami Zayn is a popular star in WWE. (Image credits: Netflix)

Sami Zayn paid an unexpected tribute to the late wrestling legend Sabu on WWE RAW, and it was a great moment for everyone who witnessed it live. The reaction from the fans was very evident.

Sabu, who made his name as one of the most fearless wrestlers in history, sadly passed away in May. It was something that caught the wrestling world by surprise, and many were left in shock.

On RAW, Penta and Sami Zayn teamed up to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the main event. The match ended with Breakker and Reed taking the win, but Sami Zayn had a moment of magic where he paid homage to Sabu. He performed Sabu’s trademark move off the top rope and immediately pointed his finger to the sky.

Sabu had a brief run in AEW in 2023, where he was the special guest enforcer for the unsanctioned match between Chris Jericho and Adam Cole at Double or Nothing. It was a brief association, but an important one nonetheless, given how big of an impact he had in the world of wrestling.

To see someone like Zayn pull off such a tribute was beautiful to see, and it would have definitely made the late superstar very proud.

