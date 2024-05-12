[WATCH] Scary botch on AEW show; 32-year-old star nearly injured

This most recent AEW Rampage saw a 32-year-old star almost suffer a career-threatening injury.

Last night on AEW Rampage, The Bounty Hunter Bryan Keith faced JD Drake in singles competition. The match was full of hard-hitting maneuvers, which allowed Bryan Keith to pick up a pinfall victory. However, the eye-opening spot from the bout was a dangerous botch made by Drake that almost led to disaster and may have seriously hurt Keith.

On X (formerly Twitter), a fan posted the clip from the match between Bryan Keith and JD Drake, where JD almost dropped Bryan on his head, which could have potentially led to a broken neck.

Booker T is proud of AEW star Bryan Keith

The Bounty Hunter Bryan Keith is one of All Elite Wrestling's recent signings. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T knows the latter very well, as he was a part of his Reality of Wrestling school.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the former WCW World Champion revealed that he was the brains behind The Bounty Hunter gimmick and praised Bryan Keith for making it work.

"I'm proud of him," Booker said. "[I] want to give everybody a little nugget right here about 'The Bounty Hunter.' It was a character that I created sitting in my office one day, and I told Bryan Keith I wanted him to be a black bounty hunter, you know what I mean? He's always looking to cash in. That's what I thought about when I thought about Bryan Keith," Booker continued. "This guy could be ... the fastest gun in the west, and he had the fastest kicks in the south. ... I give Bryan Keith all the praise. I give him all the accolades. I didn't do anything but motivate him." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Bryan Keith has had some great matchups in AEW ever since signing with the company. It will be interesting to see if he wins a championship later this year.