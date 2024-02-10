Booker T reveals little-known detail about Tony Khan's latest AEW signing

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently talked about one of AEW's newest signings. It's someone he had worked with in the past, and he was proud of the younger star's recent achievements.

Last week on AEW Collision, 'The Bounty Hunter' Bryan Keith was officially signed to the promotion and was given his All Elite graphic following an acclaimed showing against Triple Crown Champion Eddie Kingston.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T expressed how proud he was of Bryan Keith, who was a student and coach at his Reality of Wrestling school. Booker revealed that he played a part in creating the Bounty Hunter persona. The two-time Hall of Famer has always been supportive of his former students' endeavors.

"I'm proud of him," Booker said. "[I] want to give everybody a little nugget right here about 'The Bounty Hunter.' It was a character that I created sitting in my office one day, and I told Bryan Keith I wanted him to be a black bounty hunter, you know what I mean? He's always looking to cash in."

He also got to talk about his thought process on creating the Bounty Hunter character and how this was inspired by one of his favorite shows growing up, The Rifleman. He gave all the credit to Bryan Keith for getting to where he is now.

"That's what I thought about when I thought about Bryan Keith," Booker continued. "This guy could be ... the fastest gun in the west, and he had the fastest kicks in the south. ... I give Bryan Keith all the praise. I give him all the accolades. I didn't do anything but motivate him." [h/t Wrestling Inc]

Eddie Kingston praised Bryan Keith after their match on AEW Collision

After sharing the ring with Bryan Keith last week on Collision, Eddie Kingston was all praises for AEW's newest signing.

In an exclusive segment following the show, The Mad King talked about sharing the ring with The Bounty Hunter, acknowledging the grit and grind that he showed in nearly beating Kingston.

Eddie also showed how proud he was about Keith receiving an AEW contract as he looked back and remembered when he received his own contract in the past. Kingston went on to express how annoyed he was by Bryan Danielson once more interrupting a genuine moment.

"I went out there with this young man, Bryan Keith, who I've heard about for months now. And that kid has grinded like I grinded, and I wanted to give him an opportunity. And man, he went out there, man, and he almost had it. He almost got me. And it's guys like Bryan Keith that keep me on my toes. I was so happy to see that kid's face when he said that he was All Elite, when they signed that contract for him. Because I remember that when that happened to me – how good that felt after grinding for so many years. And then Bryan [Danielson] comes out."

After having several strong showings in AEW so far, the future for Bryan Keith seems bright, and he could introduce himself to the title scene in the near future.

