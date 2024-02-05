Eddie Kingston praises AEW's newest signee, references major WWE angle in fiery promo

Last night's episode of AEW Collision saw fan favorite Eddie Kingston defeat the company's newest signee, 'The Bounty Hunter' Bryan Keith. Shortly after the match ended, Bryan Danielson made his way to the ring to celebrate Keith's signing in a bold display of spite for Kingston.

Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson have developed a visceral hatred for one another. The two first met in the ring almost two decades ago, battling in ROH and Chikara. They've shared the ring multiple times in AEW so far, with The Mad King infamously attempting to set Danielson on fire at Double or Nothing 2022.

The bad blood between the two has boiled over since Kingston defeated The American Dragon in the Continental Classic tournament late last year, and they've been continuously taking shots at one another ever since.

Following Danielson's interruption after his match last night, Eddie Kingston cut a promo in which he praised Bryan Keith, who he relates to as someone who paid his dues in the wrestling business:

"I went out there with this young man, Bryan Keith, who I've heard about for months now. And that kid has grinded like I grinded, and I wanted to give him an opportunity. And man, he went out there, man, and he almost had it. He almost got me. And it's guys like Bryan Keith that keep me on my toes. I was so happy to see that kid's face when he said that he was All Elite, when they signed that contract for him. Because I remember that when that happened to me – how good that felt after grinding for so many years. And then Bryan [Danielson] comes out." (0:22 - 1:00)

The Mad King then went off on Bryan Danielson, referencing the Yes! Movement and the latter's battle against The Authority in WWE:

"Bryan, I understand you're trying to get underneath my skin, trying to make me flip out, but that doesn't matter to me. What matters to me is that you took away a moment from a kid. You like to say and tell people back here, you judgmental pr***. You like to tell everybody how you're for the young guys, how you're here to help everybody. What you did tonight was lowlife. What you did tonight is what the old-school guys used to do to the younger guys and hold them down! You were once held down, Bryan – you remember that? But no, you can't let that kid Bryan Keith have his moment." (1:02 - 1:40)

Eddie Kingston says Bryan Danielson is afraid to face him in the ring again

Historically, Bryan Danielson holds the advantage over Eddie Kingston, having defeated him multiple times across several promotions. However, The Mad King's underdog victory in the Continental Classic tournament seems to have become a sore spot for the former WWE Superstar.

Eddie Kingston has had just about enough of Danielson's goading and seems ready to snap. In the same promo, he taunted The Blackpool Combat Club member, claiming that Bryan is afraid to lose to him again:

"You want me p***ed off? I've been p***ed off, brother! All I need is just a little bit more, and I'm about to explode. But I've gotta keep my cool, man. I won't keep my cool, though, Bryan, when I see you again in that ring. But I think you're a little too scared to get back in there with me. Because what happens if you lose again, Bryan? What happens if you lose twice to me? Huh? Can you live with that?" (1:46 - 2:14)

Eddie Kingston is currently walking the King's Road and defending his Triple Crown Championship against all comers. With the recent return of the rankings in AEW, it's impossible to say when the two might meet again, but it seems that another clash is inevitable.

