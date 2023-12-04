Eddie Kingston wants former WWE star to blame Bryan Danielson for the "dogsh*t" beating in AEW

ROH World and NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston has vowed to beat the life out of a former WWE Superstar, and he is going to blame Bryan Danielson for it happening.

Kingston and Danielson went to war on the December 2nd edition of AEW Collision, with Bryan walking away the winner, earning his first three points of the 2023 Continental Classic.

However, this means that Eddie has now lost both of his tournament matches. With only three matches to go, the man who put his life's work on the line for this tournament can only reach a maximum of nine points, which might not be enough to make it to the finals.

Speaking to the AEW cameras after his match with Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston tried to keep a positive mindset as he chose to ignore the 'Eddie is a Bum' sign Bryan found in the crowd before the match.

“0-2? That sounds...that sounds good. Bryan, I saw that sign you threw down that a fan held, and I don’t care. Fans can love me or hate me, that’s their business, that’s their right, you pay for a ticket, you do what you do. But if Bryan thinks that because I see a sign that calls me a bum or I’m down 0-2 that I’m going to go back and be self-hating, and be self-destructive, I’ve done that dance Bryan. I’ve done that dance, I’m not doing it again. I’m trying to grow, I’m trying to be better...0-2.” [0:01-0:50]

Eddie's next bout is with Bryan's Blackpool Combat Club teammate, Claudio Castagnoli, who currently sits on three points after two matches. Kingston won't be taking any prisoners in their match, though, as he said he's going to beat anyone who gets in his way, and Bryan Danielson is the one to blame for it.

“But I’ve got to move on to the next one and that’s you Claudio [Castagnoli]. Claudio, I want you to go to Bryan later, actually no go to Bryan after our match, after I beat the dogs**t out of you. I want you to go to Bryan and blame him, blame him for that, because Bryan Danielson, you gave me all the motivation in the world. Claudio, I’m going to f**k you up. Bryan, I’m going to get you again and I’m going to f**k you up. Everybody who’s in my way, I’m going to f**k you up, because now...now...now it’s on, now it’s on.” [0:53-1:39]

Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli absolutely detest one another

One of the matches that everyone was looking forward to seeing from the Blue League in the AEW Continental Classic was Eddie Kingston vs Claudio Castagnoli again.

The two men have a long history dating back to their time on the independent circuit before Claudio went to WWE. But rather than letting time heal the wounds of the past, the two men seem to hate each other even more.

Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli have had two singles matches in 2023, with both men picking up a victory each. However, they have also crossed paths on three different AEW pay-per-views this year (Forbidden Door, All In, and All Out, respectively), and one final slugfest in the Continental Classic might be enough to end this rivalry for good.

