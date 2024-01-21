"The low point of my career" - Bryan Danielson reacts to his recent AEW loss 

Bryan Danielson has reflected on his recent high-profile loss against Eddie Kingston in AEW.

On the December 27, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite, Kingston defeated Danielson in the Continental Classic's semi-final from the Blue League. Many were shocked by the match's outcome, as The American Dragon was among the favorites to win the tournament.

On this week's episode of Collision, Danielson was asked backstage about his defeat to The Mad King. He said losing to Kingston was a low point in his pro wrestling career:

"How are we feeling? I was feeling pretty good until you brought up my loss to Eddie Kingston, which, to me, is probably the low point of my career. Ironically, that's probably the highlight of Eddie Kingston's career. That and the entire Continental Classic. But you see, here's the thing. For Eddie, that's a good run, but that doesn't make him great. Being great requires you to be that good, year after year after year, like I have, like Claudio [Castagnoli] has. And unfortunately, Eddie Kingston, that's the best you are ever gonna get," Danielson said.

Later in the show, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli secured a win over Eddie Kingston and Ortiz.

