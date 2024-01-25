"I'm waiting for them to send me back" - Top star is waiting for AEW's approval for big move

A top AEW star has unveiled his big idea for 2024. However, the current champion is waiting for approval from his bosses.

Eddie Kingston was crowned the inaugural AEW Continental Champion by defeating Jon Moxley at Worlds End. The finals of the 12-man Continental Classic tournament went just over 17 minutes. Kingston's NJPW Strong Openweight Championship and ROH World Championship were on the line, so with the win, he became the Continental Crown Champion (aka American Triple Crown Champion) for holding all three.

The Mad King has defended three times since then - he retained all titles over Trent Beretta on Collision, he retained the Continental Championship over Wheeler Yuta on Rampage, then retained the trio again via double count-out against Gabe Kidd at NJPW Battle of The Valley. The 42-year-old is now looking to take his belts to Japan.

The Last of a Dying Breed recently appeared on News4JAX's Going Ringside show, and was asked about taking his gold to The Land of the Rising Sun. Kingston revealed that he's waiting for AEW and NJPW officials to work things out.

"I'm waiting for them to send me back. I love Japan. Japan was everything I wanted and more. That's a different subject. AEW's office has to talk with New Japan's office, especially New Japan Strong, their other promotion, and they have to make sure they can get everything settled with the titles and bringing them together and how to defend it," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Watch the video here:

The War King was then asked about 2024 goals. The 22-year veteran said he hopes to beat people up all year, but he also has a much bigger championship goal.

"The real goal, for me personally, is to take the Continental Championship and the crown over to New Japan and make it a World Title," he said.

Kingston has not been to Japan since July and August 2023. He made his G1 Climax debut and worked 11 matches in the legendary tournament, finishing 4th in Block C with 8 points via four singles wins.

Top AEW stars show major disrespect to Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston is currently feuding with The Blackpool Combat Club. Saturday's AEW Collision was headlined by Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli defeating Kingston and Ortiz in just over 16 minutes.

After the match, Danielson trash-talked Kingston while he checked on Ortiz. The American Dragon then spat in the face of The Mad King as he made his exit. As seen below, the AEW cameraman caught up with Danielson and Castagnoli after the match and asked why the former spat on Kingston.

Castagnoli interrupted and said he should've asked why Danielson didn't spit on Kingston sooner. The former Daniel Bryan then expressed his disrespect for the AEW Continental Champion.

"Yeah, I suppose that is the real question, and here's the thing... Eddie might have won the Continental Classic, Eddie might've beaten me once, he was lucky, but that doesn't mean that I respect Eddie Kingston. I do not respect Eddie Kingston. You ask me why I spit in his face, it's because I do not respect Eddie Kingston, and he knows that, and he knows him beating me was a fluke, and he knows that I'm coming for those titles," Danielson said.

Expand Tweet

The Last of a Dying Breed defeated the self-proclaimed Best Wrestler In The World in December to advance to the Continental Classic finals at Worlds End. He then defeated BCC member Jon Moxley at Worlds End to become the inaugural Continental Champion.

What do you think of Eddie Kingston's plans for the AEW Continental Championship? How do you feel about the concept of the trio of titles? Sound off in the comment section below!

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.