Disco Inferno slams top AEW star’s in-ring ability: “He’s slow, he’s not as athletic as the other guys”

WCW Veteran Disco Inferno questioned a top AEW star's credibility and wrestling competence. The star being discussed is Eddie Kingston.

The current Continental Champion has been known for his exceptional promos. However, many claim that he couldn't carry the same charisma in wrestling.

While speaking with Keepin' It 100 Official, Disco Inferno discussed how Kingston's size doesn't match his wrestling style. The veteran also said he isn't agile enough compared to other AEW stars.

"He wrestles like he's cosplaying All Japan's style of wrestling. We've said it before: if he came out there and wrestled like Murdoch and threw good punches, like was beating people up. That would be his style. You know, then he would look believable... And he's slow. He's not as athletic as the other guys. He's doing all the moves, and it looks like, 'How was that guy doing the move to that guy? He doesn't look like he is big enough to do that move to him.' You know, so I don't know," Disco Inferno said. [3:02-3:30]

AEW star Ortiz compared Eddie Kingston to Dusty Rhodes

Dusty Rhodes was one of the best wrestlers the business has had. The WWE Hall of Famer was known for his mic skills and charisma.

While speaking on The Shining Wizard podcast, Ortiz discussed how the Mad King resembles the American Dream. He refers to Kingston as this generation's Dusty Rhodes.

"Everyone that knew Eddie or if you’ve seen Eddie on the independents and just any wrestlers that’s shared a locker room with him and just seen him do a promo and just seen him have one of those matches, we all knew who he was and just the rest of the world needed to be exposed to that. I’ve said it to him, he doesn’t like the reference but, he’s almost like our generation’s Dusty Rhodes," Ortiz said.

On the most recent episode of AEW Collision, Kingston teamed with Otiz and lost to Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli.

