"I threw up" - Eddie Kingston was very nervous backstage before match against 41-year-old legend

AEW star Eddie Kingston recently revealed that he was nervous and threw up before he clashed with a 41-year-old Japanese Legend at NJPW GI Climax. The Japanese star in question is Shingo Takagi.

Eddie Kingston made his G1 Climax debut on July 16, 2023, when he squared off against the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion in a Block C match at the 33rd edition of the NJPW tournament. After a hard-fought contest, The Mad King scored a victory over Takagi.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the ROH World Champion talked about his condition before his match with the NJPW Star. The 42-year-old said he had never been that nervous before a match and even threw up. However, Kingston eventually recovered after the contest began and won it.

“I threw up before my match against Shingo. I always get nervous before matches, but I’ve never been that nervous. So I got to the ring, talked to myself and said, ‘Yup, I’m in the G1.’ That helped. Then Shingo hit me really hard with the first forearm, and I knew I was ready,” said Eddie Kingston.

AEW star Athena threatens Eddie Kingston: "I'm gonna backfist you back to the future"

ROH Women's World Champion recently sent a warning to Eddie Kingston. The Mad King had earlier criticized the AEW's champions for not putting enough effort into their title runs.

During a backstage interview on ROH Honor Club, Athena said she would backfist Kingston the next time he talked about her show.

"Eddie Kingston, I know that you don't come to my show very often. You haven't been here for a while. But the next time I hear you talk about my show, and me, as ROH Women's Champion not carrying my weight, I'm gonna backfist you back to the future," Athena said.

The War Goddess demanded respect from the 42-year-old for her work in Ring of Honor and said she was the workhorse of the entire show.

"Let me be clear, my back, is so heavy, from carrying every person and h**y I've been in the ring, not only the women's division, but the entire d**n show, Eddie. I am the standard at Ring of Honor, I am the workhorse of this entire show. And it's about time you show some respect to the fallen goddess, the minion overlord, the Alpha, the ROH Gatekeeper, but most of all, your forever ROH Women's World Champion," Athena added.

