Top female AEW star threatens Eddie Kingston: "I'm gonna backfist you back to the future"

Eddie Kingston is a busy man. He is defending the ROH World Championship and the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship at the Continental Classic Tournament in AEW. Recently, he defended the aforementioned ROH World Championship against Dalton Castle on ROH TV. While many wrestlers look up to Kingston's brawling style, his recent comments have ruffled some feathers in ROH.

The Mad King was critical of some World Champions, saying that they didn't put in as much effort as they should, performing on only one show or not appearing on any shows at all. Athena, the current ROH Women's World Champion, didn't take it nicely. The Gatekeeper of ROH threatened physical violence against The Mad King:

"Eddie Kingston, I know that you don't come to my show very often. You haven't been here for a while. But the next time I hear you talk about my show, and me, as ROH Women's Champion not carrying my weight, I'm gonna backfist you back to the future."

The former WWE Superstar further added:

"Let me be clear, my back, is so heavy, from carrying every person and h**y I've been in the ring, not only the women's division, but the entire d**n show, Eddie. I am the Standard at Ring of Honor, I am the workhorse of this entire show. And it's about time you show some respect to the fallen goddess, the minion overlord, the Alpha, the ROH Gatekeeper, but most of all, your forever ROH Women's World Champion."

Check out the post:

Athena had earlier called out AEW's female roster as well

Former NXT Women's Champion Athena is no stranger to promos that call out other wrestlers. In November, she called out AEW Champions and even threatened them with a personal appearance on the show. She said she'd like to face Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander.

AEW and ROH are both companies owned by Tony Khan, and the roster sees a lot of permutations and combinations now and then. The rosters are interconnected enough for reporters to ask Ronda Rousey whether she would appear on AEW after she appeared in ROH - which she has since denied.

What do you think? Should The Mad King respond to Athena? Let us know in the comments section below.

