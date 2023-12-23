Top AEW star confesses to not liking Bryan Danielson

A top AEW star recently stated that if given the chance, he would love to break Bryan Danielson's other eye socket.

The star in question is none other than Eddie Kingston who recently competed against Bryan Danielson on the December 2nd edition of AEW Collision. After a hard-hitting battle, Kingston came up short against Danielson which allowed The American Dragon to advance in the ongoing Continental Classic tournament.

Speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Eddie Kingston stated that he would love another match against Danielson and expressed his true feelings for The American Dragon.

“I’d love another match against Bryan,” said Kingston. “I don’t like the guy. I’d love to break his other eye socket." H/T:[SportsIllustrated]

Eddie Kingston can get another opportunity to avenge his loss against Bryan Danielson in the tournament if he manages to defeat Andrade El Idolo tonight on Collision and advance to the semi-finals.

Disco Inferno advises AEW star Bryan Danielson to tone it down a little in the ring

AEW star Bryan Danielson has had some incredible matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, the 42-year-old star has also been on the receiving end of multiple injuries like an orbital fracture and a broken arm. The American Dragon's supposedly unsafe wrestling style has often been a mark of criticism.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Disco Inferno bashed Bryan Danielson for showing too much physicality in his AEW matches.

"I'm watching Bryan Danielson wrestle, and I'm like, dude what are you (doing)? I would pull him aside backstage and go, dude why are you doing this? You're way too physical out there. Your matches are way too physical. I don't know if you forgot you're performing. You're gonna get hurt again. You broke your face recently. And now you're coming back, and not only did you not slow it down a little bit and work more (safe).. Bro, you have the crowd. You don't have to do all this physical Japanese stuff," Disco Inferno said. [From 01:59 to 02:30]

The veteran added that Danielson is competing in brutal matches without taking care of his well-being which is making his performances uncomfortable to watch:

"It's like dude, like I keep saying this all the time, are you in this to wrestle for the Melzer stars now? Because that's all you're doing. You're not protecting yourself. You're not working with the crowd more. You're not, you know, taking your time. You're out there just doing these brutal physical matches. And when they're doing the angle afterward with the doctors coming out and like, you're selling it, bro, that's not good TV. It's making people (uncomfortable). Like you know I'm sure I'm not the only one, I am uncomfortable watching you perform," Inferno added. [From 02:31 to 03:02]

