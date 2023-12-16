"I'm uncomfortable watching you perform" - Wrestling veteran lashes out at Bryan Danielson

Over the last year, Bryan Danielson has suffered multiple injuries, like a broken arm and an orbital fracture. However, it has not stopped the 42-year-old from wrestling physical matches. Many fans and critics have recently criticized the former WWE Champion for his unsafe style in AEW.

Speaking recently on the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Disco Inferno censured Bryan Danielson's reckless and excessively physical wrestling style despite having a history of injuries:

"I'm watching Bryan Danielson wrestle, and I'm like, dude what are you (doing)? I would pull him aside backstage and go, dude why are you doing this? You're way too physical out there. Your matches are way too physical. I don't know if you forgot you're performing. You're gonna get hurt again. You broke your face recently. And now you're coming back, and not only did you not slow it down a little bit and work more (safe).. Bro, you have the crowd. You don't have to do all this physical Japanese stuff," Disco Inferno said. [From 01:59 to 02:30]

The veteran added that the American Dragon is wrestling brutal physical matches without protecting himself or stopping to get the crown involved. The 56-year-old said that Danielson's performances are uncomfortable to watch:

"It's like dude, like I keep saying this all the time, are you in this to wrestle for the Melzer stars now? Because that's all you're doing. You're not protecting yourself. You're not working with the crowd more. You're not, you know, taking your time. You're out there just doing these brutal physical matches. And when they're doing the angle afterward with the doctors coming out and like, you're selling it, bro, that's not good TV. It's making people (uncomfortable). Like you know I'm sure I'm not the only one, I am uncomfortable watching you perform," Inferno added. [From 02:31 to 03:02]

Bryan Danielson says long-awaited rematch with Nigel McGuinness finally possible after 14 years

Bryan Danielson and AEW Commentator Nigel McGuiness had a storied rivalry during their time in ROH. Their last in-ring encounter was in September 2009, which Nigel lost. After McGuinness retired from in-ring competition in 2011, a rematch with the American Dragon got out of the question.

However, in the run-up to All In pay-per-view, the AEW commentator showed willingness to return to the wrestling ring for a match with Bryan Danielson in Wembley Stadium. As the former WWE Champion did not perform in London due to an arm injury, the match between the former ROH rivals was never talked about.

In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, Danielson expressed optimism about the long-awaited rematch with the former ROH Pure Champion:

"Maybe one day I can get a rematch with Nigel McGuiness at Wembley. I know Nigel was really big on it last year but I at the time I wasn't sure if he could hang with me. Now, he has worked his a** off and got himself in great shape, since then my health has a little bit deteriorated, so now I see that as a real possibility," Danielson said. (H/t Fightful)

