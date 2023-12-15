Jim Ross says former WWE star is considering in-return after 12 years

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently talked about a former WWE star contemplating a return to wrestling after twelve years. The star in question is Nigel McGuinness.

Nigel McGuinness is a former Ring of Honor World Champion who worked in WWE from 2016 to 2022 as a commentator, mainly on NXT, 205 Live, and Main Event. After leaving the Stamford-based company, McGuiness joined AEW in April 2023 and is a part of the AEW Collision commentary team alongside Jim Ross and Kevin Kelly.

During the recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross praised Nigel and said he intends to wrestle another match at some point.

“I enjoy working with Kevin Kelly and Nigel. Nigel’s getting really good. Not that Kevin isn’t but Nigel is kind of a newcomer in that world and he’s doing a great job. I enjoy working with him. He’s fun, he’s a good guy. I know he wants to have one more match somewhere down the road and I hope he gets it. I saw online the other day Connie, where Bryan Danielson said he and Nigel would be a hell of a match at Wembley (ALL IN),” Jim Ross [H/t Ringside News]

Nigel McGuiness had his last match in December 2011, after which he retired from in-ring competition. A few months ago, Nigel had jokingly talked about coming out of retirement to fight Bryan Danielson.

Bryan Danielson says long-awaited rematch with former WWE star finally possible after 14 years

The American Dragon and McGuiness Danielson had a heated rivalry in Ring Of Honor. Danielson was victorious in their last encounter in September 2009.

Bryan Danielson recently said a wrestling match with Nigel McGuiness is finally possible. In an interview with The Daily Mail, the former WWE Champion said McGuiness has worked hard over the past year and is now in great shape to return to the squared ring. The 42-year-old expressed his wish to face McGuinness in Wembley Stadium.

"Maybe one day I can get a rematch with Nigel McGuiness at Wembley. I know Nigel was really big on it last year but I at the time I wasn't sure if he could hang with me. Now, he has worked his a** off and got himself in great shape, since then my health has a little bit deteriorated, so now I see that as a real possibility. He and I had some incredible matches that comparatively few people saw right like when you're talking about like the matches we had in 2006 through kind of 2009, the Internet wasn't what it is today. Our generation has such a nostalgia for Wembley and especially UK wrestlers, especially Nigel, has talked about the SummerSlam in 1992 and as an American I never even thought I'd see Britain, so I've just marvelled at this thing," Danielson said. (H/t Fightful)

