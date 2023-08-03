Former WWE personnel says the condition for him to come out of retirement may no longer be possible

A former WWE name laid out a condition for coming out of retirement, which from the sound of it, seems impossible at this point.

Nigel McGuiness started his career as a wrestler and has worked for promotions like Ring Of Honor and TNA Wrestling, winning the ROH Pure Championship and ROH World Championship. In 2011, McGuiness announced retirement from in-ring competition, after which he worked as a commentator for ROH and WWE. He is currently signed with AEW and is a part of the AEW Collision commentary team.

During a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted, Nigel McGuiness was asked if he would ever wrestle again. McGuiness replied that the only way he will come out of retirement is to have a match with Bryan Danielson at Wembley Stadium, adding that he would be crazy not to be open to that possibility.

However, he also stated that he values his current job as an announcer, and there are wrestlers better than him who deserve those spots:

"Well, I mean you know the the truth for the matter is like the only way I was ever going to come out of retirement was for a match against Bryan Danielson at Wembley Stadium... You know, maybe it's going to take something like that for me to come out of retirement.. because I really value my job doing announcing and there are so many other guys on the card, so much better than me, and deserve those spots etc.. etc. But in the right situation as I mentioned with Dragon at Wembley Stadium and I'd be crazy to not be open to that possibility."

Bryan Danielson is a world-traveled athlete, widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world today. The American Dragon spent a major part of his pro wrestling career working in WWE and has held all the major titles in the company, including WWE Championship, and thus becoming a grand slam champion.

Due to his achievements and repertoire in the pro wrestling world, Danielson is the dream opponent of many wrestlers in the world.

Bryan Danielson broke an Eight-year-old record of a WWE Superstar at Forbidden Door

Bryan Danielson faced Kazuchika Okada at AEW X Forbidden Door pay preview on June 25, 2023. Danielson was able to win the match by submission and, in the process, break an eight-year-old record.

Okada had not lost a match by submission in eight years, and the last person to make The Rainmaker tap out was the WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura. However, all did not go well for Danielson at Forbidden Door, as he broke his arm during his match and is currently out of action.