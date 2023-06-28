WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura's unique 8-year record was broken by top AEW star

The AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II event this past weekend lived up to the hype and delivered a spectacular show filled with exciting wrestling and several monumental moments. One of these involved Bryan Danielson, who broke an eight-year record in his bout with Kazuchika Okada.

The wrestling world exploded when the match between Danielson and Okada was announced, and rightfully so. Despite fans having incredibly high expectations, the two world-class athletes were more than up for the task and provided a spectacle that will undoubtedly be talked about for years to come.

What many fans may not realize is that a niche record was broken during their main event encounter. The American Dragon became the first person to make Okada tap out in eight years.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Bryran Danielson was the 1st wrestler to make Okada tap out in 8 years. The last person to make Okada tap was Shinsuke Nakamura back in 2015. Bryran Danielson was the 1st wrestler to make Okada tap out in 8 years. The last person to make Okada tap was Shinsuke Nakamura back in 2015. https://t.co/qobyCBOIZ1

The Rainmaker's last submission loss was against Shinsuke Nakamura way back in 2015. Their G1 Climax encounter was nothing short of epic, and although The King of Strong Style would go on to lose in the tournament finals, his match with Okada is still fondly remembered.

AEW's Bryan Danielson to miss six to eight weeks of action

During his Forbidden Door contest with Kazuchika Okada, Bryan Danielson fractured his forearm with 10 minutes to go. He managed to complete the match, but not without adjusting some of the initial plans.

AEW doctors estimate that The American Dragon will be sidelined for the next six to eight weeks due to the injury, Danielson revealed at the post-Forbidden Door media scrum. How this will impact The Blackpool Combat Club's ongoing feud with The Elite is still unknown.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bryan Danielson is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with forearm injury Bryan Danielson is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with forearm injury https://t.co/GBDrU6YOhY

The two formidable factions are expected to collide in a Blood & Guts match at some stage down the line, although this has not yet been confirmed. With Danielson's latest injury, this idea may have to be put on hold even if it was in Tony Khan's plans.

