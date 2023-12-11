Bryan Danielson says long-awaited rematch with former WWE name finally possible after 14 years

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently talked about a long-awaited rematch with a former WWE name and said it is finally possible in AEW. The former WWE name in question is Nigel McGuinness, who worked as a commentator in the Stamford-based-company.

Nigel McGuinness and Bryan Danielson had a fierce rivalry in Ring of Honor. The last match between the AEW Commentator and the American Dragon took place in September 2009, which Danielson won. After that, the leader of the Yes movement went to work in WWE, whereas McGuinness retired from in-ring competition in 2011.

In the run-up to All In pay-per-view in Wembley Stadium in August 2023, McGuiness had talked about returning to the wrestling ring to face Bryan Danielson. However, the former WWE Champion could not perform at the event due to an arm injury he suffered during his match with Kazuchika Okada at the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

During a recent interview with The Daily Mail, the 42-year-old admitted that a rematch with the former ROH Pure Champion is now a possibility.

"Maybe one day I can get a rematch with Nigel McGuiness at Wembley. I know Nigel was really big on it last year but I at the time I wasn't sure if he could hang with me. Now, he has worked his a** off and got himself in great shape, since then my health has a little bit deteriorated, so now I see that as a real possibility. He and I had some incredible matches that comparatively few people saw right like when you're talking about like the matches we had in 2006 through kind of 2009, the Internet wasn't what it is today. Our generation has such a nostalgia for Wembley and especially UK wrestlers, especially Nigel, has talked about the SummerSlam in 1992 and as an American I never even thought I'd see Britain, so I've just marvelled at this thing," Danielson said. (H/t Fightful)

Bryan Danielson comments on Kenny Omega missing Continental Classic tournament

AEW is currently holding the Continental Classic Tournament to crown the inaugural Continental Champion. The six-week-long tournament, having twelve participants, will culminate at World's End pay per view on December 30, 2023.

While the participants include the likes of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is absent from the tournament. During a recent interview with Dailymail, the American Dragon shared his take on the Cleaner's absence from the Continental Classic tournament.

"I don't know if he didn't want to do it or I know that he and Chris Jericho are the number one contenders for the Tag Team Championship. So maybe that's why. Sometimes, with American TV wrestling, you don't want to confuse stories, and maybe that's why. But I love the field that we have, [because] we have so many great, hard-hitting wrestlers. The matches have been really, really good so far in the Continental Classic," Danielson said.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE star reacts to gruesome spot with Bryan Danielson during his AEW Collision main event. Read the full story here.

Would you like to see this classic rivalry revived on AEW? Sound off in the comments below.