Former WWE star reacts to gruesome spot with Bryan Danielson during AEW Collision main event

A certain former WWE Superstar has picked up his second win of the Continental Classic Tournament in what was an upset victory over Bryan Danielson. He then reacted to a controversial moment that occurred during the match.

During the bout, the former WWE United States Champion took advantage of Danielson being slightly incapacitated, having just had surgery on his orbital bone. He kept attacking the area, which led to Bryan being busted open. Moments later, he dished out more pain by pressing his fingers into the bloodied-up area.

Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter to comment on the moment, showing his resolve to do what he needed to do if this meant gaining momentum in the match. Despite what may be seen by others as a dirty tactic, he was unfazed and mentioned that this was real wrestling.

"This is wrestling!!!" Andrade tweeted.

The Blackpool Combat Club shuns former WWE Superstar as he checks on Bryan Danielson

After the match, Andrade El Idolo immediately checked on Bryan Danielson along with the other ring doctors present. He was still bloodied up in the face up to nose area after the contest.

Seconds later, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club walked up from backstage to help their comrade. Once they got to the ring, Castagnoli shoved Andrade aside.

Despite the latter wanting to check on Danielson, the BCC members did not have any of it, as they led him out of the ring. They even exchanged some words while doing so.

It seems like the Swiss star wasn't a fan of the luchador's actions, as he stared daggers into him as he walked up the ramp.

Both of these former WWE stars are in the Blue League along with Bryan Danielson, and sooner or later, they will share the ring for the tournament. Claudio may look to get redemption for what Andrade did to his comrade.

