Top AEW stars show major disrespect to Eddie Kingston

Top AEW stars have made it clear they do not respect Eddie Kingston following last night's Collision main event.

The recent episode of Collision was headlined by The Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli taking on Ortiz and the AEW Continental Champion. The finish saw Danielson hit the knee finisher on Ortiz for the pin while Kingston was held back. After the match, The American Dragon trash-talked The Mad King while he checked on his partner, then spat in his face.

The AEW cameraman caught up with The Blackpool Combat Club after the match and asked Danielson why he spat on Kingston's face. Castagnoli interrupted and said Bryan should've been asked why he didn't spit on Kingston sooner.

The American Dragon then declared his disrespect for The Last of a Dying Breed.

"Yeah, I suppose that is the real question, and here's the thing... Eddie might have won the Continental Classic, Eddie might've beaten me once, he was lucky, but that doesn't mean that I respect Eddie Kingston. I do not respect Eddie Kingston. You ask me why I spit in his face, it's because I do not respect Eddie Kingston, and he knows that, and he knows him beating me was a fluke, and he knows that I'm coming for those titles," Danielson said.

Kingston previously defeated Danielson during the New Year's Smash Dynamite on December 27 to advance to the Continental Classic finals at Worlds End on December 30. He then defeated Danielson's BCC partner, Jon Moxley, to become the inaugural AEW Continental Champion.

AEW star has major praise for Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston is one of the most respected pro wrestlers in the industry these days. While he has his detractors, most speak highly of the AEW Continental Champion.

Kingston's tag team partner Ortiz recently compared The Mad King to Dusty Rhodes. Speaking on The Shining Wizards podcast, Ortiz said Kingston is the modern-day version of The American Dream.

"Everyone that knew Eddie or if you’ve seen Eddie on the independents and just any wrestlers that’s shared a locker room with him and just seen him do a promo and just seen him have one of those matches, we all knew who he was and just the rest of the world needed to be exposed to that. I’ve said it to him, he doesn’t like the reference but, he’s almost like our generation’s Dusty Rhodes. He’s the everyday guy, you know what I mean?" Ortiz said.

Kingston and Ortiz first went against each other in 2015 at a Beyond Americanrana show. They fought once in Impact Wrestling at Bound For Glory 2018, then teamed up at a PROGRESS show in 2019. Their alliance continued in 2021 while with AEW.

