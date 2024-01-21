"That hurt" - AEW star comments on angrily confronting Eddie Kingston

Since signing with AEW, Eddie Kingston's career has been on an incredible trajectory. From being part of memorable feuds, to winning the AEW Continental Championship, Kingston has come a long way in his career. One such memorable moment of Kingston's career was him turning on Ortiz.

Recently, Ortiz reacted to a throwback video of him and Kingston. In a tweet on X, a user shared a clipping of a promo between Ortiz and Eddie Kingston in which the former said some things that pushed Kingston to the edge. Reacting to the tweet, Ortiz wrote:

"That hurt! A lot can happen in a year!"

You can check how Ortiz reacted to his promo with Eddie Kingston in the tweet below:

The footage of the promo between Ortiz and Eddie Kingston is from a year ago. Since then, both men have evolved in their careers and are making strides in professional wrestling.

Ortiz recently said Eddie Kingston is the modern-day Dusty Rhodes

Over the last few years, Eddie Kingston has been in the news for his tremendous performances. However, if there is anyone who knows the most about Kingston, it has to be Ortiz. After all, Kingston and Ortiz were tag team partners for a long time.

Recently, Ortiz said that Kingston is the modern-day Dusty Rhodes. During an appearance on The Shining Wizard podcast, Ortiz mentioned that Kingston is the every day guy. He said:

"Everyone that knew Eddie or if you’ve seen Eddie on the independents and just any wrestlers that’s shared a locker room with him and just seen him do a promo and just seen him have one of those matches, we all knew who he was and just the rest of the world needed to be exposed to that. I’ve said it to him, he doesn’t like the reference but, he’s almost like our generation’s Dusty Rhodes. He’s the everyday guy, you know what I mean?"

Ortiz further added:

"He’s the blue-collar guy. He’s legit that guy and it’s just, his promos make you believe. No matter what, you know it’s coming from a place that’s real and then just him being my friend, on top of me actually just being a fan of his work, it was really awesome man."

Even at the age of 42, Kingston continues to perform at his best. It will be interesting to see what all he accomplishes before he finally rolls down the curtains on his career.

