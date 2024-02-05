Newly-signed AEW star officially added to company roster

AEW in 2024 is beginning to look much like it did in 2021, which seems to be by design. To "restore the feeling," Tony Khan has been signing free agents to bolster the roster and add variety to the company's programming. His most recent addition is 'The Bounty Hunter' Bryan Keith.

Bryan Keith got his maiden break in Booker T's Reality of Wrestling school and promotion in the early 2010s. He branched out in 2018 and has been a staple of the independent scene ever since. The 32-year-old made his AEW television debut on an episode of Rampage last September.

Keith has since made several appearances in both AEW and its sister promotion, ROH, and he finally received his All Elite graphic in a touching moment on Collision last night. The Bounty Hunter is now an official member of the company's roster.

Bryan Keith has thus far been in the mix for the ROH Television and Tag Team Titles, as well as Orange Cassidy's International Championship, but he hasn't managed to get his hands on any gold yet.

Booker T lobbied for AEW to sign Bryan Keith

Bryan Keith received his training at WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's Reality of Wrestling school back in 2013. The Bounty Hunter stuck around for several years and even became a trainer besides competing for RoW.

After his All Elite debut in a match against Hangman Page last September, fans flooded social media with pleas for Tony Khan to sign the young star. Booker T backed the movement with a tweet of his own:

"Give the man a cone-tract! #SignBryanKeith," wrote the Hall of Famer.

Keith is one of several new signees joining the action in All Elite Wrestling. Apart from him, the latest recruit, Deonna Purrazzo, is already in title contention, and Will Ospreay will join the roster permanently in the coming weeks.

With a stacked roster and rumors of Mercedes Mone and Kazuchika Okada on their way in, only time will tell whether The Bounty Hunter is to claim his due.

