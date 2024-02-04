Tony Khan officially announces 32-year-old star as All Elite

Tony Khan has signed some of the most talented in-ring competitors to AEW over the years. After the opening match of this week's edition of Collision, he announced the arrival of another remarkable competitor.

The name in question is Bryan Keith. In the first match of this week's Collision, he was in action against AEW Triple Crown Champion Eddie Kingston. The match kicked off with both men looking to prove a point. They attempted to gain an advantage over each other by delivering impressive moves. At one point, the crowd erupted with 'This is Awesome' chants.

Despite a valiant effort by Bryan Keith, the closing moments of the match saw Eddie Kingston apply a sleeper hold, deliver a DDT, and later connect with a Uraken to secure the pinfall.

Following the bout, AEW President Tony Khan praised Bryan Keith's in-ring performance. After reports of Lee signing some sort of a deal with the company, Khan took to Twitter to officially announce the 32-year-old as the newest member of the All Elite Wrestling roster:

"He fought an amazing battle tonight on #AEWCollision, and now it's official: @bountykeith is All Elite! Congratulations BK!" he wrote.

You can view Khan's tweet below:

With The Bounty Hunter now officially a part of the AEW roster, it will be interesting to see what's next for him in the company. Will he soon compete in a rematch with Kingston or move on to other challenges? Only time will tell.

