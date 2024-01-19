Tony Khan signs 32-year-old star to AEW - Reports

AEW CEO Tony Khan has reportedly signed another promising talent to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The star in question is none other than Byran Keith, who has competed in numerous wrestling promotions like DDT, PWG, Ring of Honor, All Elite Wrestling, and even in WWE. Keith competed in a match against TJ Perkins on 205 Live in June 2018. However, the 32-year-old has been a mainstay in All Elite Wrestling for some time now and even challenged Orange Cassidy for the International Title recently.

According to a recent report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bryan Keith has signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. However, it is still unknown if the deal is full-time or per-show.

"Bryan Keith has signed a deal with AEW. Whether it’s a full-time or per-show deal isn’t confirmed," - WON.

AEW star shows support for Tony Khan after recent Twitter meltdown

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs recently commented on Tony Khan's tweet about Jinder Mahal who got a World Heavyweight Title opportunity last week on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking in an interview with Adrian Hernandez of The Sporting Tribune, Powerhouse Hobbs showed support for Tony Khan after his recent Twitter outburst.

"It's his company. He believes in us, and if you believe in something, speak your mind. If you're 100% sure on it, speak your mind. If you're 99% sure on it, don't speak on it. He's 100% sure and he's speaking his mind. He believes in his company and he believes in us," Powerhouse Hobbs said. [H/T Fightful]

Tony Khan is often seen taking some controversial shots through his Twitter account and has been called out for the same by several wrestling veterans. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff also got caught in the mix during Khan's Twitter fiasco which led to a heated exchange between the two.

