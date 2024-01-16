“It’s his company” - AEW star comments on Tony Khan’s Twitter meltdown

Tony Khan was one of the biggest talking points of the wrestling industry last week. The AEW President took shots at WWE for the questionable booking of Jinder Mahal.

An AEW star backed up his boss in a recent interview. That star would be Powerhouse Hobbs.

Hobbs has been an integral part of AEW since 2020. He is currently part of The Don Callis Family which consists of Konosuke Takeshita, Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Hobbs.

While speaking with Adrian Hernandez of The Sporting Tribune, Powerhouse Hobbs shared his opinion on the recent fiasco and showed his support for Tony Khan.

"It's his company. He believes in us, and if you believe in something, speak your mind. If you're 100% sure on it, speak your mind. If you're 99% sure on it, don't speak on it. He's 100% sure and he's speaking his mind. He believes in his company and he believes in us," Powerhouse Hobbs said. [H/T Fightful]

WWE veteran Bully Ray talked about Tony Khan's recent tweets

Many wrestling veterans and fans have criticised AEW President Tony Khan for his Twitter meltdown last week. One WWE legend who was quite unhappy with Khan was Bully Ray.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray advised the 41-year-old to put the phone down if social media was bothering him.

“What I saw last night [left] even the fanbase with a bad taste in their mouths. What good did it do? Nothing. Zero. You are allowing people to get to you. You are showing the world that social media is bothering you. If I was sitting alone with Tony Khan in a room, and he was lucid and open-minded, I would say, ‘Tony, when it comes to this stuff, put down the phone.’ Keep your social media positive," Bully Ray said.

Powerhouse Hobbs was involved in tag team action on the recent AEW Dynamite: Homecoming show. Hobbs teamed up with Konosuke Takeshita in a losing effort against Darby Allin and Sting.

