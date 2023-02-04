[WATCH] Seth Rollins has a hilarious response to a fan's question about a former WWE Champion

Seth Rollins is one of the biggest stars in WWE at the moment. He has been on the top for a number of years as he keeps switching up his gimmick from time to time. When asked about former Shield stablemate Jon Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose), the Visionary had a cheeky response.

The Shield consisted of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns. They took WWE by storm, making their presence felt on every show. They were a destructive force who defeated anyone who stood in their way. The Hounds of Justice had major wins over the likes of the Wyatt Family and Evolution (Triple H, Batista, and Randy Orton).

The faction dissolved after Seth Rollins turned his back on his brothers. While there have been a few reunions since, nothing has come close to matching the magic of their first run together. All three Shield members have gone on to achieve immense success as singles stars.

Roman Reigns is the biggest star in the industry right now, while Seth Rollins has won just about everything there is to win in WWE. Jon Moxley is a 3-time AEW World Champion.

The Monday Night Messiah was asked on Instagram if he's still in touch with Dean (Jon Moxley). He responded by asking who Dean was before making a sly expression.

"Who's Dean?" - Seth Rollins asked. (you can watch it at the 8:50 mark)

Seth Rollins had a lot to say about a WWE star

The Architect was asked about his thoughts on WWE's recent signing of Logan Paul. The 2-time United States Champion claimed that he didn't like the 27-year-old and asked him to stay in his lane.

"I don't like Logan Paul. A lot of us really don't like Logan Paul. A lot of us don't really like Logan Paul. We don't. I don't like Logan Paul. I don't really need him in my locker room, in my space. Guy is ultra-talented as far as athletic abilities are concerned. Snuck up on me at the Rumble, dumped me, fine, whatever. I took my eyes off the ball. That one is on me, but don't go bragging about it like you did something otherworldly. Probably the coolest thing Logan's going to do in his life is throw me out of Rumble, but I just advise him to stay in his lane."

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Seth Rollins on Instagram live a few min ago goes in & reiterates he does not like Logan Paul Seth Rollins on Instagram live a few min ago goes in & reiterates he does not like Logan Paul 💀💀💀 https://t.co/KxrH0E1oZ1

A potential match between the two would undoubtedly be a banger. Could we see it happen at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 11464 votes