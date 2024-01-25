[Watch] Special guest mentions AEW on The Bump; WWE quickly edits out the namedrop

A special guest on the recent episode of WWE's The Bump mentioned AEW while impersonating the Chief Content Officer of the promotion, Triple H, and the company later edited it out in the replay.

The star in question is Jay Pharoah. It is the stage name of ''Jared Antonio Farrow'' who is an American actor, impressionist, and stand-up comedian. Pharoah gained prominence as a cast member of NBC's comedy series, "Saturday Night Live." He is also known for his role in the popular sitcom, "White Famous."

Pharoah was the special guest on the most recent episode of The Bump. He was asked to do a Triple H impression, which the actor did in style. However, he accidentally mentioned AEW during his impression.

Here is what Jay said while doing The Game's impression:

"All these different talents, I got AEW, I got the WWE, I've got the WCW, all under one umbrella, so I'm making money." [0:00-0:10]

Well, that was definitely an awkward moment during the live show. Nonetheless, the production team edited out the AEW part in the replay of the episode. However, the unedited clip of Pharoah has already gone viral on social media.

Times when AEW was mentioned on WWE TV

While there are a bunch of instances when AEW stars directly mention their rival promotion's name, their counterparts mostly avoid the mention of Tony Khan's promotion on Live TV.

However, several indirect references have been made by WWE Superstars regarding the All Elite stars. One of the most memorable mentions of AEW has to be when Sami Zayn mentioned the promotion's name on RAW a few years ago.

Overall, AEW and the Stamford-based promotion are two major wrestling promotions in the world today, and both taking digs at each other makes things more entertaining. Only time will tell whether fans will see any more references in the future.

