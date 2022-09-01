[Watch] The Elite gets blindsided and brutally attacked by former world champion's faction just days before AEW All Out

The Elite progressed to the finals of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament on this week's Dynamite. However, their victory celebration was short-lived.

Following their emphatic win over the United Empire, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks addressed the crowd in Chicago only to get blindsided by Will Ospreay's faction.

As the cameras stopped rolling, the United Empire laid out The Elite, with Ospreay even hitting a brutal Hidden Blade on Omega. Later on, AEW's official YouTube channel uploaded exclusive footage of the post-match angle.

The United Empire qualified for the semifinals of the World Trios Championship Tournament with a win over Death Triangle last Wednesday. Following their victory, the trio was confronted by Omega and The Bucks.

The Elite had previously reunited upon Omega's return as they defeated La Faccion Ingobernable to progress into the Dynamite final.

The Elite will face either Dark Order or Best Friends in the final of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament

The final of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament is yet to be finalized as The Dark Order, and Best Friends attempt to secure their spot in the prestigious competition.

On the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage, the two teams will collide in the Rampage final. Interestingly enough, Hangman Adam Page, who has been associated with The Dark Order, will replace #10 (Preston Vance) in the upcoming contest.

#AEWDynamite Hangman Adam Page has agreed to be the Dark Order's third man. Hangman Adam Page has agreed to be the Dark Order's third man.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/yKQb1NLNEB

A potential win for Dark Order will mean that Page will cross paths with his former Elite stablemates. A few weeks ago, the former AEW World Champion saved The Young Bucks from a beatdown at the hands of the Undisputed Elite. This led to Matt and Nick Jackson approaching Page backstage, asking him to be their partner for the World Trios Championship Tournament.

Page is also a former tag team partner of Kenny Omega. Together, the two won the AEW World Tag Team Championship before going their separate paths and returning to singles competition. At Full Gear 2021, The Best Bout Machine lost the AEW World Championship to his former teammate.

