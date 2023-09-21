[WATCH] Toni Storm debuts new entrance theme song on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Heading into her match against Saraya earlier tonight, Toni Storm debuted a new theme song and entrance. This has cemented her split up from The Outcasts and her new character.

After dropping the title almost two months ago, Storm has not been the same, as she seemed more out of focus. This led her to drift away from her former friends in The Outcasts.

Additionally, she got pinned by Saraya at All In in the four-way match for the AEW Women's Championship, so her mental state went from bad to worse. She was then seen rocking a new gimmick on backstage segments of Collision and Dynamite, acting like a primadonna and seemingly always having her mind flying over the place.

She then turned on The Outcasts in the most nonchalant way possible, denying Ruby Soho her win for the TBS Championship at All Out.

Expand Tweet

Everything from her gear to her demeanor was likened to a 60s icon, and tonight, having her entrance change was the cherry on top, completing her whole look.

What were your thoughts on this new entrance by Toni Storm? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star