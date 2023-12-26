[Watch] Toni Storm “killed” AEW star after accusing him of smooching colleagues

"Timeless" Toni Storm has taken viewers back in the golden era of black and white films through her dynamic gimmick. Since switching her character, the AEW Women's World Champion immediately became the show's highlight.

Recently, the 28-year-old star accused a particular AEW star of smooching wrestlers. The star in question is Alex Reynolds.

On the latest episode of Being the Dark Order, Toni Storm accused Reynolds of kissing her butler Luther, Wardlow, Will Hobbs, The Blade, and Adam Cole. While Alex assured Toni that these were false claims, she went on to hilariously "kill" the Dark Order member with her shoes, mimicking guns.

Check out the clip below:

Veteran Disco Inferno criticizes Toni Storm's gimmick

The AEW Women's World Champion has been the talk of the town since the character change. Many veterans and stars have praised the latter for her gimmick. However, not everyone liked it.

While speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official, Inferno talked about how her recent segment was long and cringeworthy.

“Okay, she has been acting crazy, right? So, she set up her silent film, and for some reason, they did the picture in a picture... So, this did not air in a picture in a picture on Hulu. This aired in radio, right? Bro, this was cringe. Like she was acting weird and manic and stuff, but it went on for way too long. They came back later in the show and did a part two, where she kind of did the exact same thing. She was acting weird and stuff and just by herself," he said.

In her latest bout, the 28-year-old star retained her title against Skye Blue in a great match.

