[Watch] Toni Storm suffers embarrassing slip during AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm had a hilarious slip-up tonight on Dynamite as she was sitting ringside on commentary for one of tonight's matches. Storm would face Mina Shirakawa at Forbidden Door next.

Earlier, her "child" Mariah May faced off against Saraya, in a match that was postponed from last week after it was advertised for last week's edition of Dynamite. Aside from Storm and her butler Luther being ringside, the rest of The Outcasts were also present on the other side of the ring.

It was a well-matched bout for the majority of the match as both women were getting great offense in. But as time passed, it seemed as if the former WWE Divas Champion was taking over the match.

She then locked in her signature submission hold, and this was able to force Mariah to tap out.

Toni Storm immediately stood up from commentary and tried removing her heels before rushing into the ring to check on May, but she could not keep her balance and she ended up falling.

Her falling down worked out for her ultimately as it made it easier for her to remove her shoes and rush to the ring. However, she was soon blindsided by The Outcasts. They ended up needing to be saved by STARDOM's Mina Shirakawa, a friend of Mariah's, and Toni Storm's opponent at Forbidden Door.

