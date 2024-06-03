Saraya (fka Paige) was pulled from AEW show due to Mercedes Mone - Reports

A huge match involving Saraya was canceled on AEW Dynamite possibly due to Mercedes Mone. The Norfolk Doll was slated to face Mariah May on the flagship show.

The CEO defeated Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship at Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View. On the following Wednesday night, she was advertised to celebrate her title win on Dynamite. During the show, Skye Blue revealed herself as the mystery attacker, who attacked the new champion weeks ago. Later, the duo wrestled in an impromptu match, where The CEO picked up the victory.

On the other hand, an already advertised match between Saraya and Mariah May didn't happen on the show. This bout was supposed to be an important step towards the build-up between Saraya and Toni Storm, as they have been taking shots at each other for weeks now. Also, the scrapped match was promoted on the previous edition of Dynamite itself.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, prominent wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer stated that the alleged reason the Saraya vs. Mariah May was postponed was due to Mercedes Mone's impromptu match.

“The reason that match wasn’t on is because they … decided to put Mercedes Mone on instead,” Dave said. [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Mercedes Mone teases a match with Saraya

The CEO has been a top star in the Jacksonville-based promotion since her blockbuster arrival. She made her in-ring debut at Double or Nothing. She has been a top attraction in AEW, with every woman on the roster wanting to wrestle her.

Speaking on the New York Post, Mercedes claimed that she is ready to wrestle Saraya and stated with confidence that the latter will not take any of her championships.

"I'm here to face everybody, every woman here," Mone said. "So if she [Saraya] wants to be on the list, she’s more than welcome to wrestle me. She’s not gonna get any of my titles, that’s for sure."

It remains to be seen if this dynamic duo will clash in the future in AEW.

