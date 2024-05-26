Mercedes Mone addresses potential match with storied WWE rival ahead of AEW Double or Nothing

Mercedes Mone sent a jolt through AEW when she signed with the company back in March 2024. She's been involved in a tense feud with Willow Nightingale leading up to her first match at tonight's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, but she recently made it known that he's prepared to take on all comers, even fellow former WWE Superstar Saraya.

The former Sasha Banks has a long history with Saraya. The two were partners during their early days in NXT more than a decade ago. They ultimately became rivals, and that rivalry continued on the main roster, where they clashed multiple times with their respective factions, PCB and Team B.A.D.

Mone will attempt to snatch the TBS Championship from Willow Nightingale tonight, but beyond that, all the women of AEW are on her radar. In an interview for the New York Post, the 32-year-old was asked about a potential revival of her rivalry with the former Paige.

"I'm here to face everybody, every woman here," Moné said. "So if she [Saraya] wants to be on the list, she’s more than welcome to wrestle me. She’s not gonna get any of my titles, that’s for sure."

Saraya is not on the card for AEW Double or Nothing 2024, but that doesn't mean she won't get involved. Whether she and Mone lock horns in the near future remains to be seen.

Betting odds for Mercedes Mone vs. Willow Nightingale at AEW Double or Nothing

Mercedes Mone's first feud in All Elite Wrestling has been well received, and her match against Willow Nightingale at AEW Double or Nothing has moved up the card as a result.

Nightingale was Mone's last opponent before her injury in May 2023. The former came out victorious at NJPW STRONG Resurgence, winning the STRONG Women's Championship after Mercedes injured her ankle.

The two have renewed their rivalry in AEW, with Willow putting Mercedes through a table at their contract signing for tonight's match. Mone returned the favor by attacking Nightingale and Kris Statlander this past week on Rampage.

Willow Nightingale's TBS Championship will be on the line tonight, and according to BetOnline, the former Sasha Banks is the favorite to win it. Mone is favored in the match with -400 odds, while Nightingale comes in as the underdog at +250.

The two will face off in an advertised Triple Main Event alongside the Anarchy in the Arena match between The New Elite and Team AEW and the World Championship match between Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage.

