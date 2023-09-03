[WATCH] Tony Khan garners a hostile crowd reaction from Chicago before AEW Collision 

CM Punk was shockingly released from AEW by Tony Khan earlier today. Ahead of Collision to be held at the United Center in Chicago, the crowd wasn't having it and heavily booed Khan.

AEW recently released a statement stating that they have terminated the contract of former world champion CM Punk. The star's release comes on the back of his alleged confrontation with Jack Perry at All In and several other backstage issues.

To start the latest episode of Collision, Tony Khan came out to address the crowd. With a day till All Out, Chicago fans were looking forward to the star making an appearance in front of his hometown fans but were instead greeted by not seeing him at all. They let him know their disapproval and booed him with all their voices.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

CM Punk's final appearance during his AEW stint came at All In at Wembley Stadium. He defeated Samoa Joe in the opening bout on the night but was reportedly suspended due to the backstage issues involving him and Perry.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Punk.

What were your reactions to CM Punk's firing? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here