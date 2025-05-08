Watch: Tony Khan mocks Hulk Hogan after AEW Dynamite goes off the air

AEW President Tony Khan recently took a shot at Hulk Hogan. After producing yet another successful episode of Dynamite, Khan appeared after the flagship show went off the air. Things haven't always been good between him and the Hulkster since the very beginning of All Elite Wrestling.

Despite being one of the cornerstones of the pro wrestling industry early on, the WWE veteran has tarnished his legacy over the years by making debatable comments. While WWE has continued to feature him, Khan doesn't want any interaction with the Hulkster in any way.

In 2020, Tony Khan revealed that he had banned Hulk Hogan and his ex-wife, Linda, from attending AEW shows because both individuals had made controversial comments about George Floyd. After five years, neither of them has been seen in All Elite Wrestling.

Tonight, after Dynamite went off the air, the AEW President came in to chat with the audience. He asked the Detroit crowd if they wanted a pay-per-view in their city, and they roared. When the crowd got loud, he made the popular Hulk Hogan hearing gesture. He later confirmed that the city will be getting a pay-per-view soon.

It will be interesting to see if Hulk will respond to Tony's recent actions.

