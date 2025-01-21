When Tony Khan OFFICIALLY banned WWE legend from AEW for controversial remarks

AEW President Tony Khan doesn't support colorism, and he made it abundantly clear when he banned a WWE legend from appearing on his promotion's programming. The name in question is Hulk Hogan.

In 2020, the world witnessed the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The situation turned ugly when people started to protest against police brutality. Unhappy with the civil unrest, Linda Hogan took to X/Twitter to convict “all Afro-Americans” of the various reports of stealing and looting.

"Watching the looting , it’s all afro Americans, not sure how robbing and stealing set the record straight but if they want to be heard they need to be civilized," Linda wrote.

Trending

The AEW head honcho was not pleased with Hogan's ex-wife's comments. He consequently banned the WWE Hall of Famer and Linda from his company. For those unaware, Hogan's racist comments got him fired from the Stamford-based promotion in 2015.

"You’ve now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations," Khan wrote in response to Linda's post.

Check out Khan's tweet below.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk took a massive shot at Hulk Hogan on WWE RAW

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is set to take place on Saturday, February 1, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. With the event right around the corner, CM Punk recently took a massive shot at Hulk Hogan.

In an interview with Jackie Redmond on RAW, Punk threatened The Hulkster and asked him to stay away from this year's Rumble match.

“You put Hulk Hogan in the Royal Rumble, I’ll throw his dusty a** over the top rope and I’ll kill Hulkamania once and for all!”

Expand Tweet

Punk's statement drew an instant reaction from Bronson Reed, who told The Second City Saint to stay away from Hogan because he wanted to deal with the Hall of Famer first.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback