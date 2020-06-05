AEW's Tony Khan reportedly told people 'from day one' that he would never work with Hulk Hogan

Don't ever expect the WWE legend to appear for AEW because it's never going to happen!

Tony Khan also revealed the reason why he won't do business with the legendary Superstar.

Tony Khan

Hulk Hogan is back in the news again. However, this time, his name has come up due to a controversial statement made by his ex-wife Linda Hogan and AEW President Tony Khan's reaction to her comment.

While reacting to the riots that happened because of George Floyd's death, Linda Hogan tweeted: "Watching the looting. It's all Afro Americans, not sure how robbing and stealing set the record straight but if they want to be heard they need to be civilized."

Tony Khan responded to Linda Hogan's tweet by saying, "You've now joined your husband as being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations."

You’ve now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 2, 2020

Tony Khan clearly meant ex-husband, but the fans were quick to speculate about the AEW founder's relationship with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Tony Khan does not want to work with Hulk Hogan in AEW

Dave Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Tony Khan had told people since day one that he would never use Hulk Hogan in AEW.

Khan had told people from day one that he would never use Hulk Hogan

Meltzer quoted Khan as saying:

Advertisement

"What he said on the tape, long before George Floyd, I've told people I can't work with Hulk Hogan. How can I look my Black friends, football players, employees in the face or myself in the mirror after the things he said and has never given an adequate apology for. He can't blame what he said on tape on the dangers of social media."

Hulk Hogan was previously excommunicated from WWE after he reportedly made a few racist comments in a tape that was leaked on the web in 2015. It took three years until WWE reinstated Hulk Hogan back into the Hall of Fame in 2018, and the Hulkster has made various on-screen appearances since then.

Meltzer noted that Hogan being banned from appearing in AEW doesn't change dynamics between the two parties as the legendary Superstar was always expected to be affiliated with WWE for life. However, Tony Khan's unwavering stand regarding not doing business with Hulk Hogan will still please the staunch supporters of AEW.