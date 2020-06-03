Tony Khan

Linda Hogan, the ex-wife of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, recently posted a tweet reacting to the riots that stemmed from the death of George Floyd. In response to the tweet, AEW President Tony Khan chimed in and told Linda that she had joined her husband in being banned from all shows under the AEW banner.

Linda didn't mince words while targeting the rioters and the ones who are looting small shops as well as malls. She said that if they want to be heard, they should act in a civil manner. Linda's tweet also consisted of racial undertones. You can check out her tweet here.

Check out Khan's response in the screengrab below:

AEW President's response to Linda

The AEW President not pleased with Linda Hogan's tweet

Many fans are pointing out that Tony probably meant ex-husband, and was talking about Hogan, a.k.a. Terry Bollea. Linda hasn't responded to Khan's tweet yet. It should be noted that Hulk Hogan received major backlash for making racist remarks in a controversial tape that was leaked on the web, which ultimately led to WWE removing all references to him from their site. Hogan was reinstated in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, and has made several appearances for WWE since then.

As for Linda, her comments targeting the rioters have caused quite a stir on Twitter, and Twitterati is hailing Tony Khan's response in the replies.