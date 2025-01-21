  • home icon
  CM Punk publicly warned; told to stay away from Hulk Hogan

CM Punk publicly warned; told to stay away from Hulk Hogan

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Jan 21, 2025 03:22 GMT
Hogan and CM Punk (Images via WWE's website)

CM Punk has received a warning from a fellow WWE Superstar after he cut a promo targeting Hulk Hogan. Bronson Reed had a message for Punk after he threatened The Hulkster on RAW.

CM Punk is mere days away from competing in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. He cut an intense promo while being interviewed by Jackie Redmond on RAW, hyping the free-for-all. During the promo, he took a massive shot at former WWE Champion Hulk Hogan.

“You put Hulk Hogan in the royal rumble, I’ll throw his dusty a** over the top rope and I’ll kill Hulkamania once and for all!”
Injured WWE Superstar Bronson Reed immediately responded to Punk and wrote the following:

Unfortunately, Bronson Reed won't be returning to action anytime soon. He suffered an injury at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 and is guaranteed to miss this year's WrestleMania. Reed's situation is highly unfortunate, as the behemoth was getting a massive push on WWE RAW when he got injured.

Punk, on the other hand, wants nothing but to win this year's Royal Rumble match. A Royal Rumble win would mean Punk fulfills his dream of headlining The Show of Shows, something he has wanted to do for years at this point.

