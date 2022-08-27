Watch: Top AEW star Darby Allin executes a 96-foot stunt jump in a jeep over a house

AEW star Darby Allin seemingly knows no fear, as he recently attempted a daring stunt.

Darby Allin has been a part of All Elite Wrestling since its inception in 2019. He has also faced several top stars like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Jeff Hardy. The young star had also had a notable reign as the TNT Champion, lasting for 186 days before he lost the title to Miro.

In a recent video shared by Allin, he can be seen driving a jeep to jump over a house, clearing 96 feet before crashing into a bunch of trailers. Thankfully, the AEW star is safe. He took to Twitter to share the video and commented that it was the "sketchiest stunt" he has ever done.

"Sketchiest stunt I’ve ever done! ♥ 96 foot jump over my house in a jeep into trailers."

You can check out the full video here:

DARBY ALLIN @DarbyAllin



96 foot jump over my house in a jeep into trailers. Sketchiest stunt I’ve ever done!96 foot jump over my house in a jeep into trailers. Sketchiest stunt I’ve ever done! ❤️96 foot jump over my house in a jeep into trailers. https://t.co/l4Wzh71Rge

The former TNT Champion is currently in a feud with the House of Black. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for the former TNT Champion in the future.

AEW President Tony Khan revealed another detail of Darby Allin's daring stunt

As per the AEW President, Allin apparently tried to get Sting to join him in the stunt.

The 29-year-old has been teaming up with WCW legend Sting for quite a while now. According to a recent tweet by Tony Khan, Darby seemingly tried to convince his mentor to be in the jeep, too, although the veteran disagreed.

"And he tried to talk @Sting into riding shotgun for this. Seriously. #AEWRampage"

You can check the original tweet here:

Twitter erupted upon Khan's revelation that Darby Allin was trying to get Sting to do the stunt alongside him, with fans giving their thoughts on the matter.

Sting and Darby have made a commendable duo on the roster so far. It remains to be seen what is next for them in the near future.

What did you think of Darby Allin's stunt? Sound off in the comments below!

Kurt Angle is returning to RAW & there's just one problem, according to a WWE veteran...details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha