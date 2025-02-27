WATCH: Top AEW star gets tattoo removed moments before Dynamite

A popular AEW star has gotten their signature tattoo removed before tonight's episode of Dynamite. This was a shot not only to a top star but to the promotion itself.

MJF has mostly been a heel during his time with the company, but there have been moments when he has openly expressed his loyalty to All Elite Wrestling. Last year at Double or Nothing, Friedman returned after a five-month hiatus. He revealed that he had re-signed with the company and even showed off a tattoo of the company's logo and the words "Bet on yourself."

Moments ago, a clip of the former AEW World Champion was shown, and he was seemingly having a procedure done at a clinic while cutting a promo on 'Hangman' Adam Page. He claimed that seeing how the fans sided with Page in this feud, he no longer cared about the words "AEW" and "Fan." Now, he was solely focused on "MJF." The camera then showed him seemingly having his leg tattoo removed using laser treatment.

MJF has now turned on everyone else, and it seems he'll return to his self-centered mindset. It remains to be seen whether this will be enough in his feud with Hangman.

