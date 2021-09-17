Watch: Top WWE stars bid emotional farewell to Adam Cole 

WWE stars Xavier Woods and Cesaro, as well as former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze, recently bid goodbye to Adam Cole on Twitter. Cole, who departed WWE to join AEW earlier this month, was an integral part of Woods' YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown.

The two, alongside Cesaro and Breeze, collectively known as "Daparty," streamed several games together. However, with Cole not under WWE's umbrella anymore, he cannot be a part of UpUpDownDown going forward.

The New Day member recently released a video on Twitter, through which he, Cole, Cesaro, and Tyler Breeze sent a message to fans. Cole stated in the video that he would always love his "Daparty" friends and promised it wasn't a goodbye but just a "see you later."

Breeze, too, revealed that there's something he would share with fans as soon as it's worked out. In the closing moments of the video, Woods, Cesaro, and Breeze officially bid goodbye to Cole, whom they fondly referred to as "Chugs."

Recently, Cole also put out a tweet stating he formed a bond for life with Woods, Cesaro, and Breeze. No doubt fans will sorely miss Cole and his chemistry with his "Daparty" friends.

Adam Cole will be in action at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Though Cole bid adieu to his friends in WWE, he reunited with others in AEW. Cole's friendship with the Young Bucks is no secret, and the trio will be in action at next week's AEW Rampage: Grand Slam.

On the September 22nd show, Cole and the Young Bucks will battle it out against Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus. Fans will certainly rejoice upon seeing "SuperKliq" in action after nearly four years.

Did you enjoy Adam Cole's appereances in UpUpDownDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

