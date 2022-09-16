WATCH: Trailer for Missing Persons, starring AEW stars Dustin Rhodes and Billy Gunn unveiled

AEW stars Dustin Rhodes, and Billy Gunn will feature in Missing Persons, an action film that is slated to release during the latter part of 2022. Fans recently got to see the trailer of the same.

The film revolves around two war veterans, Nate and Arturo, played by Rhodes and Gunn, respectively. They go missing on a quest to kidnap a soldier who is a con artist. The movie will be available for purchase during this year's holiday season.

The movie is produced by B22 Films and ITN Studios and written by Brett Bentman and Jason Walter Vaile. The former had also worked with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, actor Dean Cain, and Eric Roberts in 2019 for 90 Feet from Home and Copper Bill featuring Dustin a couple of years ago. Billy Gunn's real-life brother Bart also stars in the film.

Check out the trailer of Missing Persons below:

The AEW stars had officially announced that they were starring in the film a couple of months ago via their social media handles. The two are no strangers to taking on acting roles and have been a part of quite a few projects.

The two wrestling veterans clashed multiple times in WWE. Now in AEW, they have mostly taken up the role of mentoring and training upcoming talents in the industry.

Dustin recently took up ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli's open challenge for his title on an edition of Rampage a few weeks ago but was unsuccessful in his bout. Meanwhile, Gunn's last match resulted in a loss against his son Colten on the August 24, 2022, episode of Dynamite.

