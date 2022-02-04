Watch: UFC fighter assists CM punk on Dynamite, slaps top AEW star

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk finally shared the ring with MJF in an all-time classic. During the match, Punk's good friend and UFC fighter, Belal Muhammad assisted The Second City Saint.

Muhammad currently competes in the UFC's Welterweight division and is ranked #5. Shortly after his cameo on Dynamite, the UFC also confirmed his next fight, a rematch against Vicente Luque.

Taking to Twitter, Muhammad shared a clip of him slapping MJF's chest on Dynamite.

"The slap heard around the world!!! @AEW @CMPunk" - wrote Belal Muhammad on Twitter.

Check out Belal Muhammad's tweet and the clip of him slapping MJF:

Muhammad is currently on the back of a huge win over former welterweight title contender, Stephen Thompson. As things stand, there is no confirmation regarding Muhammad signing with AEW. He is still very much under contract with the UFC.

CM Punk was unable to maintain his winning streak on AEW Dynamite

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk wasn't able to keep his unbeaten run intact after being beaten by MJF. The feud between the two men began weeks ago when Punk first interrupted Friedman and refused to shake his hand.

From there on, the two engaged in several incredible promo segments in AEW. Punk also teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to face the trio of MJF and FTR on a previous episode of Dynamite.

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows



Huge moment for MJF.



#AEWDynamite MJF just beat CM Punk in Chicago, his first loss in AEW as well.Huge moment for MJF. MJF just beat CM Punk in Chicago, his first loss in AEW as well. Huge moment for MJF. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/sp42bSZcwA

In the lead-up to the highly awaited Punk vs. MJF match, the former WWE Champion also had to go through other members of The Pinnacle as well. The Second City Saint first snatched a win from Wardlow's grasp, followed by an 11-second victory over Shawn Spears.

Finally, Punk crossed paths with MJF in Chicago, Illinois. The three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner first beat Punk after choking him out using wrist tape but the referee forced the match to be restarted. Eventually, MJF hit Punk with his ring after Wardlow made his way down the ramp to assist his stablemate.

