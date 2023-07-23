[WATCH] What CM Punk said after AEW Collision went off-air? Angry fans shout "f**k you" 

CM Punk had a special message for the fans in attendance after the latest episode of AEW Collision went off the air in New Jersey.

On the most recent episode of AEW Collision, CM Punk finally confronted Ricky Starks after losing to him in the finals of the Owen Hart tournament last week in a controversial manner. While Punk was having an argument with Starks, the two were interrupted by Christian Cage and Darby Allin.

Eventually, the segment turned into a tag team match between the team of Punk and Darby against the team of Christian and Starks in the main event. In the main event, Punk's team suffered a loss after Ricky once again held the ropes to pin Darby, just like last week.

Furthermore, after the show went off air following another loss for Punk, The Voice of the Voiceless had something to say to the crowd in New Jersey. In the midst of receiving heat from the fans in attendance, with some fans even shouting "F**k You," the former WWE Champion was taking shots at the audience as well.

Amid the polarizing reactions, Punk took responsibility for another loss while manifesting respect towards Allin, saying how no one knew his name 20 years ago, and now everyone knows the name of "Darby Allin."

CM Punk's disastrous AEW run after the return so far and what needs to be fixed

CM Punk made his triumphant return on the debut episode of AEW Collision last month in his hometown, Chicago. Although he was being worshipped in his hometown, Punk mostly received mixed reactions from other fans.

Furthermore, his run so far following the return has been decent at best, with little to no notable moments. The former WWE and AEW World Champion lost in the finals of the Owen Hart tournament last week, and his future seems uncertain. Many fans have also demanded a heel turn for him for a fresh change.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what the higher-ups have in mind for the second All Elite run of CM Punk in the forthcoming future and how he can help in elevating younger talent in the remaining tenure of his career.

