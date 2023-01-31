[WATCH] When current AEW star launched a scathing rant against Randy Orton and multiple WWE stars

Randy Orton has had major contributions to the wrestling industry throughout his association with WWE. In addition to creating history and breaking records, The Viper has etched a legacy of his own in the company's books. Recently, a fiery promo by Samoa Joe roasting Orton and multiple stars started doing the rounds on social media.

Orton is currently out of in-ring action due to a back injury he suffered in May last year. This was following the RAW and SmackDown tag team title unification match against The Usos. The Viper had teamed up with Matt Riddle (RK-Bro) against Jimmy and Jey Uso in an unsuccessful bout. In the aftermath of the event, The Bloodline assaulted the two RAW superstars outside the ring.

Lately, a SmackDown segment resurfaced on social media wherein Joe could be seen giving off a fiery rant. Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Mustafa Ali, AJ Styles, Eric Redbeard and Bryan Danielson were in the ring. Joe came out and wasted no time in sharing what was on his mind with the other stars who were eyeing Danielson's WWE title:

"Trust me, Randy, I know I need to size up with you. And when I defang the viper, trust me ain't gonna come from nowhere. Jeff, I already put you out. I don't even know why you're out here right now...Do me a favor. Why don't you act like this isn't an AA meeting and you shut your mouth." (\[00:18 - 00:35]

Randy Orton might have sustained a career-threatening injury affecting his future career

In the weeks following the assault, Matt Riddle returned and vowed to get vengeance on The Bloodline. He also addressed the uncertainty of RK-Bro. However, it seems Randy Orton's created quite a stir and is allegedly a cause of concern for many.

On an edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer highlighted the newly formed tag team between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, and how it impacts the future of the return of Riddle and The Viper as a duo:

''A key question from that regards both Orton & Riddle as RK-Bro, which would seem to mean there are no imminent plans for them to return because the WWE doesn’t usually like to do names so similarly. There was a lot of concern regarding Orton’s career due to his back issues."

Many speculated the 42-year-old to potentially return as a surprise entrant in the men's Royal Rumble. However, this did not happen.

