WWE was reportedly forced to unify the Tag Team Championships last year after Randy Orton sustained a severe injury.

Randy Orton held the RAW Tag Team Championships as part of RK-Bro alongside Riddle. They were involved in a massive title vs. title feud with SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos. RK-Bro lost the match, and The Usos became the Undisputed Tag Team Champions on the May 20th edition of SmackDown.

As per Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer, WWE originally planned to have RK-Bro retain their gold and remain the RAW Tag Team Champions. However, Orton's back injury led to the creative team unifying the gold, with The Usos holding both titles. Meltzer was quoted as saying:

"The tag titles were not going to be unified, and then… that's when Randy Orton's career almost ended. Riddle and Orton were just gonna stay at as the Raw champions… So without Riddle and Orton RK-BRO who are a hot team…they just went with The Usos to hold both belts." (H/T SEScoops)

Randy Orton's injury has led to legitimate concerns over his in-ring future. His tag team partner Riddle competed solo for a few months before taking a hiatus as well.

WWE set to separate the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships soon

Recent backstage reports have claimed The Usos might not remain the Undisputed Tag Team Champions for long. The creative team is seemingly planning to separate the gold with the RAW Tag Team Championships officially moving back to the red brand.

The Usos will put their RAW Tag Team Championships on the line against Judgment Day's Dominik and Damian Priest next week. The episode will mark RAW's 30th anniversary, and the titles are expected to change hands.

WWE has also confirmed a tag team tournament for the blue brand, which will crown the next challengers for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Thus, all signs indicate the end of The Usos' unified title reign.

