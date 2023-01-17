WWE RAW Flops and Hits: 6-time champion single-handedly destroyed The Bloodline, Seth Rollins suffers another heartbreak

The latest edition of WWE Monday Night RAW accounted for an action-packed show. Uncharacteristically, the red brand featured more intense matches compared to monotonous promos. A new title challenger was confirmed, while another championship match was confirmed for Royal Rumble.

Additionally, we saw a potential reunion in the works. Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from the latest edition of WWE RAW. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Hit on WWE RAW: Kevin Owens

The show's opening match saw Solo Sikoa lock horns with Mustafa Ali in a singles match. The latter was determined to make the Bloodline member pay for attacking him a few weeks ago on RAW. Ali and Sikoa had an entertaining match that saw both superstars look equally good inside the ring. However, Sikoa soon had The Usos at ringside as the tag team champions were looking to run interference.

But those plans came to a screeching halt when Kevin Owens walked out. The arena erupted with a loud pop as KO marched down the ramp and launched a vicious attack on The Usos. While Owens was busy slamming them against barricades and steps, Ali saw an opening and decided to gain the advantage in the match. But Sikoa turned things around and used a Samoan Spike to seal his victory.

However, he had no time to celebrate as Owens immediately hit Sikoa with a Stunner before kicking him out of the ring. He took The Bloodline's Enforcer to the announce desk, where he also had to deal with The Usos, who had recovered by then. Owens was possessed with a vengeance, and he began throwing steel chairs at The Bloodline while Adam Pearce and other WWE officials tried to keep them apart.

Last week, Kevin Owens was brutalized on SmackDown when he faced Sami Zayn in the main event. This time, he set things right on his show as he single-handedly destroyed The Bloodline on WWE RAW. The "Let Them Fight" chants echoed across the arena as Kevin Owens stood tall and sent a message to Roman Reigns ahead of their title match.

#2. Hit on WWE RAW: Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins competed in the main event of RAW for a shot at the WWE United States Championship. The 6-Man Elimination Match also featured Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and The Miz. Everyone came together to deliver a fast-paced epic battle, but The Architect took the lion's share of the spotlight.

He was the best performer throughout the match, eliminating Miz, Ziggler, and Balor. At one spot, Rollins took a sip of water near the announce desk and spat it at Austin Theory in Triple H-esque fashion. Unfortunately for him, a timely interference from MVP and Omos allowed Bobby Lashley to win the match and earn a title shot.

Seth “Freakin’” Rollins @WWERollins Really feel like main eventing WrestleMania this year. Really feel like main eventing WrestleMania this year.

However, a dominant performance allowed Seth Rollins to gain momentum ahead of Royal Rumble. The Architect recently stated that he feels like main-eventing WrestleMania. He has arguably been the most consistent performer in the company since last year and is incredibly over with the crowd. This could be the right time to push him into the world title picture again. After all, he proved himself to be the biggest threat to Roman Reigns when he defeated The Tribal Chief at last year's Rumble.

#3. Hit on WWE RAW: Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander competed as a tag team on the latest edition of WWE RAW and teased a much-awaited Hurt Business reunion. The duo locked horns with The Street Profits in a surprisingly great match. Despite no build-up, both teams battled it out in a highly intense match.

MVP made his way ringside and attempted to run interference. Alexander and Benjamin capitalized on the moment to gain momentum. Alexander almost pinned Angelo Dawkins, but The Street Profits member turned things around by forcing his opponent's shoulder to the mat to secure victory.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



MORE HURT BUSINESS HYPE!



#WWERAW MVP showed up for Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin's tag match.MORE HURT BUSINESS HYPE! MVP showed up for Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin's tag match.MORE HURT BUSINESS HYPE! #WWERAW https://t.co/2y0DEI4B0P

Although Alexander and Benjamin didn't win the match, they delivered impressive performances. Additionally, they confirmed that reuniting the Hurt Business would be excellent for everyone involved in the faction on WWE RAW.

Now, it remains to be seen how and when Bobby Lashley will be brought back into the equation. MVP worked wonders with that faction once upon a time, and he can do it again.

#4. Flop on WWE RAW: Omos

Speaking of MVP's allies on RAW, Omos was back in action against Elias on the latest show. It wasn't necessarily a bad match, but it wasn't good, either. Despite Elias' best efforts, Omos' win looked underwhelming. MVP continuously claimed that Omos would win the Royal Rumble this year. While he has a size advantage, the lack of charisma or storyline restricts his cause.

MVP needs the likes of Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin to fight for the prize, while Omos works as the enforcer for the faction on the red brand. It could lead to a compelling alliance in the future, but for now, Omos is not enough to retain the attention of fans.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Hmmm...



MVP

Bobby Lashley

Cedric Alexander

Shelton Benjamin



.... and Big Omos as the Hurt Business?



I mean... sure?



#WWERAW So MVP is still managing Omos?Hmmm...MVPBobby LashleyCedric AlexanderShelton Benjamin.... and Big Omos as the Hurt Business?I mean... sure? So MVP is still managing Omos? Hmmm...MVP Bobby Lashley Cedric Alexander Shelton Benjamin.... and Big Omos as the Hurt Business? I mean... sure? #WWERAW https://t.co/3kMdtLi0K3

Interestingly, we saw Omos and MVP help Bobby Lashley win the main event to earn a shot at Austin Theory's United States Championship. Although The All Mighty is not the biggest fan of the aforementioned duo interfering in his matches, will the former WWE Champion eventually change his mind?

