Watch: WWE Hall of Famer Lita claims she is 'impressed' by popular AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has claimed that AEW star Kilynn King will be a handful in women's wrestling for years to come.

King first appeared in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2020 as a fixture in Dark and Dark: Elevation. She also made several appearances on Dynamite between 2021 and 2022, facing TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm in a losing effort.

However, the 26-year-old has been making waves in the independent scene. She is also popular among hardcore wrestling followers.

In an interview during the Starrcast V event, Lita was asked about which female wrestler she was following in the indies. The WWE legend quickly picked King and explained that she would be a name to watch out for in the future.

The recurring AEW talent responded by showing her gratitude to the former WWE Hall of Famer.

"Wow.. I am just now seeing this, @AmyDumas thank you so much! You saying that means so much to me..," King tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

King's last AEW match was on the August 24th episode of Dynamite, where Britt Baker beat her.

Twitterverse reacts to WWE legend Lita showing respect to AEW star Kilynn King

Wrestling fans were also happy to learn that Lita gave props to the indie star and recurring AEW wrestler Kilynn King.

A couple of users thought that Lita had a great eye for talent.

Meanwhile, this netizen recalled Lita correctly predicting WWE Superstar Becky Lynch as a top talent and that the same thing would happen to King.

RD2Wargms22 @bnw852 @KiLynnKing @AmyDumas #MotherFNKing @SamLeterna She eyed Becky Lynch for a long time and look what happened. KiLynn is going to have a great career and it won't shock me that she is a champion in a major promotion very soon. @KiLynnKing @AmyDumas @SamLeterna She eyed Becky Lynch for a long time and look what happened. KiLynn is going to have a great career and it won't shock me that she is a champion in a major promotion very soon. 😍❤️🙏#MotherFNKing

Another user emphatically agreed with the former women's champion's statement. The netizen added that the 26-year-old would eventually reach new heights in the industry when the time comes.

Lord Ov Thorn @RealKingKosher @KiLynnKing @AmyDumas @SamLeterna Lita is 100% correct. You have EVERYTHING that makes a star. You will do great things in time and I hope that time comes soon. @KiLynnKing @AmyDumas @SamLeterna Lita is 100% correct. You have EVERYTHING that makes a star. You will do great things in time and I hope that time comes soon.

It would be interesting to see if Lita's compliment would push King to strive for greatness, especially during her AEW appearances.

Do you agree with Lita's pick of Kilynn King as a future top star? Sound off in the comments section.

