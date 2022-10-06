AEW Dynamite Results: Major title match; former WWE Superstar involved in brawl; Jon Moxley threatens his long-awaited rival

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Dynamite results. The show featured seven matches, including a major title match.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results for the third-year anniversary of Dynamite:

MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta on AEW Dynamite

MJF dodged a lariat attempt and started celebrating. The two men then squared off in the middle of the ring before Wheeler Yuta got the advantage with some strikes and arm drags. Yuta then hit a drop kick and followed it up with a back suplex.

A visibly shaken MJF distracted the referee and pulled Yuta's trunks. He then hit a few stomps on his opponent before following it up with an Irish whip. The Salt of the Earth then taunted the crowd as he took the advantage. Yuta went for a German suplex but MJF countered it and got a two-count attempt.

MJF then whipped Yuta across the ring, but the latter reversed it and The Salt of the Earth hit the turnbuckle instead. Wheeler Yuta rolled him up for a two-count. Yuta then hit four German Suplexes on MJF. The latter made a comeback with a powerbomb backbreaker and got a two-count.

Both men started slapping each other, but MJF got a cheap shot in before Yuta retaliated with an enziguiri. Wheeler Yuta and MJF then had a series of roll-ups and the two got up at the referee's nine-count.

Towards the end of the match, Yuta went to the top turnbuckle, but MJF stopped him. MJF tried for a powerbomb, but Yuta bit him and followed it up with a hurricanrana. After a brief back-and-forth between the two, MJF applied the Salt of the Earth to pick up the victory.

Result: MJF def. Wheeler Yuta on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Yuta and MJF were about to shake hands before Lee Moriarty appeared and attacked the Blackpool Combat Club member.

MJF wasn't too pleased with it, but he took his Dynamite Diamond Ring to hit Yuta before William Regal entered the ring wearing brass knuckles. MJF slowly retreated out of the ring.

Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal on AEW Dynamite

Both men tried to get the upper hand but without much success. They exchanged headlocks and hammerlocks before Jay Lethal sent Darby Allin outside. Allin then extended his hand to Lethal but the latter kicked him instead and sent Allin into the corner.

Lethal got a dropkick on Allin's knee and continued to work on his opponent's weakness. After a back-and-forth, Allin hit a Scorpion Death Drop for a two-count. Lethal recovered and continued to target Allin's leg. Darby Allin tried to fight back with an elbow show, but Jay Lethal hit an avalanche dragon screw.

Towards the end of the match, Allin hit an elbow strike and avoided the Lethal Injection before hitting the Code Red for a two-count.

Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Sing came out, but Lethal wasn't pleased. Allin hit a hurricanrana for a two-count and followed it up with the Last Supper for the victory.

Result: Darby Allin def. Jay Lethal on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Lethal and Allin with a handshake. Jay Lethal then left the ring with his stablemates as Darby Allin celebrated.

Wardlow (c) vs. Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite (TNT Championship match)

Both Wardlow and Brian Cage started with shoulder tackles. After a brief back-and-forth between the two behemoths, Wardlow hit a hurricanrana for the early advantage. Cage then tried for a 619, Mr. Mayhem caught him and slammed him on the mat.

Wardlow attempted a powerbomb, but a distraction from Prince Nana allowed Cage to hit the Sky High for a two-count. Brian Cage was in control at this stage as he hit a suplex on Wardlow from the apron to the ring for a two-count. Wardlow countered with a spinebuster for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Wardlow went for a clothesline, but Cage dodged it and hit an F5 instead for a two-count. Brian Cage looked for a powerbomb, but Wardlow countered with headbutts and a lariat. Wardlow then hit four Powerbomb Symphonies on Cage to pick up the victory.

Result: Wardlow retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B+

Post-match, Gates of Agony attacked Wardlow, but Samoa Joe came out to make the save.

The Embassy got the advantage, however, FTR made their return and chased away the heels.

Athena, Willow Nightingale and Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb, and Penelope Ford on AEW Dynamite

Jamie Hayter quickly tagged in Penelope Ford to avoid facing Willow Nightingale. Athena tagged in. She and Ford had a back-and-forth before The Fallen Goddess hit a dropkick. She then hit a powerslam for a two-count.

Ford managed to get the upper hand after a cheap shot and she tagged in Serena Deeb. Athena hit a crossbody drop and tagged in Toni Storm. The interim champion hit a trio of hip attacks, but a distraction from Hayter allowed Deeb to get the advantage.

Serena Deeb was in complete control and had the Indian Deathlock applied. Storm managed to counter it and got the tag to Willow. She unleashed a flurry of offense on Jamie Hayter. Willow Nightingale hit a spinebuster for a two-count on Hayter. Rebel tried to interfere, but Saraya stopped her.

Towards the end of the match, Willow and Ford were the legal competitors. The former hit a superkick and Penelope Ford got a superkick of her own for a two-count. Willow recovered and hit the Doctor Bomb for a pinfall victory.

Result: Willow Nightingale, Toni Storm, Athena def. Jamie Hayter, Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B+

Post-match, Saraya and Britt Baker confronted each other. A brawl broke out between the heels and the babyfaces as Rebel was standed. Saraya hit a kick in her face to end the segment.

The Acclaimed celebrate National Scissoring Day on AEW Dynamite

The Acclaimed hyped up National Scissoring Day to start the segment. A huge chant echoed for Billy Gunn. Anthony Bowens said they are the most popular and best homegrown tag team in AEW history. He then added that The Acclaimed have the best-selling merchandise in All Elite Wrestling.

Bowens said that AEW stands for 'Acclaimed Every Wednesday.' He then stated that everyone loves The Acclaimed before Billy Gunn gifted Bowens a large pair of scissors. Max Caster then spoke about Washington winning the Super Bowl with his father on the team.

Swerve Strickland interrupted the babyfaces. He said that the only reason The Acclaimed are the tag team champions is because of Billy Gunn. Strickland challenged Gunn to a match for next week's show. Mark Sterling made an appearance and claimed The Acclaimed needed him.

Billy Gunn, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens hit some moves on Sterling to end the segment.

Rush vs. Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite

Both men exchanged some heavy strikes at each other. Rush dodged a clothesline and after a distraction from Jose hit an elbow strike on Hangman Page. He then choked Page with a cable from a camera.

Rush was in control, but Page fought back with some punches and a fallaway slam. Rush stopped him and sent him into the corner. Hangman Page countered with a plancha and followed it up with a death valley driver for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Page was on the apron and Jose held his leg. Rush took advantage with a knee strike and a piledriver for a two-count. Rush was busted open and went for a Bull's Horn, but Hangman Page countered with a Buckshot Lariat to pick up the victory.

Result: Hangman Page def. Rush on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, Jon Moxley came out and confronted Hangman Page. Moxley said that he has waited three years to face Page and that The Anxious Millennial Cowboy was in his way of him being the top guy.

Moxley added that he respects Page, but not inside the squared circle. Hangman Page wanted to fight Jon Moxley right there but The Purveyor of Violence said his mouth gets him into trouble like other kids in the back. He then gave a final warning before walking away.

Luchasaurus vs. Fuego Del Sol on AEW Dynamite

Luchasaurus hit a chokeslam and a Burning Hammer to pick up the victory.

Result: Luchasaurus def. Fuego Del Sol on AEW Dynamite

Grade: N/A

Post-match, Jungle Boy came out and attacked Luchasaurus. He said that the latter was his best friend and yet he teamed up with Christian Cage. He vowed to break him piece by piece.

Christian said he warned Boy not to cross paths with them, but added that next week the duo will face each other in Toronto.

Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia shook hands to start things off. Garcia then unloaded some chops. Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson were tagged in and the latter hit an uppercut to get the advantage.

Danielson hit a double underhook suplex on Guevara and followed it up with Spanish fly. The two stars then collided in the middle of the ring. Jericho and Garcia were tagged in. They exchanged some heavy strikes before Garcia unloaded on Jericho with kicks.

Garcia locked in the sharpshooter on Jericho, but Guevara hit a superkick on him. Danielson and Garcia then hit some elbow shots on their opponents before the latter hit a piledriver on The Spanish God.

Towards the end of the match, Jericho sent Danielson to the timekeeper's area, and Guevara hit the GTH on Garcia. Daniel Garcia recovered and applied the Dragonslayer, but Chris Jericho hit him with the ROH World Championship. This led to Sammy Guevara getting a pinfall victory.

Result: Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara def. Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia

Grade: A

